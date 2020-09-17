Former Congress MLA's son commits suicide

Former Congress MLA's son commits suicide

PTI
PTI, Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Sep 17 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 21:33 ist

Son of a former Congress MLA on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Munshiganj area here, police said.

Sanjay Shukla (53), son of former Congress MLA from Ramnagar Shesh Narain Shukla, killed himself with his licensed revolver, they said.

Senior officials, including ASP R S Gautam and Circle Officer Seema Yadav, reached the spot to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the family members claimed that Sanjay had a heated discussion with a cable operator who had snapped the connection before he took the extreme step.

Police said they are probing if Sanjay was suffering from depression.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Uttar Pradesh
Suicide

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 