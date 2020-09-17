Former Congress MLA's son commits suicide

Son of a former Congress MLA on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Munshiganj area here, police said.

Sanjay Shukla (53), son of former Congress MLA from Ramnagar Shesh Narain Shukla, killed himself with his licensed revolver, they said.

Senior officials, including ASP R S Gautam and Circle Officer Seema Yadav, reached the spot to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the family members claimed that Sanjay had a heated discussion with a cable operator who had snapped the connection before he took the extreme step.

Police said they are probing if Sanjay was suffering from depression.