Former dacoit becomes 'Cheetah Mitra', pledges to protect big cats with his life

As India welcomes cheetahs back to its land after 70 years, worries persist about whether the big cats will be able to adjust and survive in their new environment. Man-animal conflicts played a major role in the extinction of the species in India, which is why the government has taken special precautions this time.

In its 'Cheetah Mitra' initiative, the government roped in volunteers to raise awareness about the Cheetah Project and provide information about the animal so as to protect nearby residents and prevent untoward incidents. One of the notable personalities who has been made a 'Cheetah Mitra' is former dacoit Ramesh Sikarwar.

Of the 457 Mitras, Sikarwar's name stands out. He has been accused of 70 murders so far but he has now sworn to protect cheetahs in the Kuno National Park. Sikarwar surrendered in 1984 but his clout in the region has remained. "I will give my life but won’t let anything happen to the cheetahs," he told Aaj Tak in an interview. "I am grateful that I have been made Cheetah Mitra."

"There are a large number of Pardhi families around the national park who hunt wildlife," Sikarwar said. "Earlier, they had killed the deputy ranger of the forest department but no action was taken."

Sikarwar is also travelling to the neighbouring villages to inform people that the cheetahs do not harm animals and therefore, they should not be harmed. He is also explaining to people the various differences between a cheetah and a leopard.