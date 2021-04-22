Former Delhi minister AK Walia succumbs to Covid-19

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi government minister AK Walia died of Covid-19 in the early hours of Thursday, party leaders said.
He was 72.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar condoled the death of former MLA, saying he breathed his last at the city's Apollo Hospital.
Party leaders said Walia, who represented the Laxmi Nagar constituency in the assembly for four terms, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after testing positive for coronavirus.
He passed away around 1.30 AM Thursday, they said.
AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also condoled Walia's death, saying he promoted positive politics in Delhi.
