Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh passes away

Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh died on Friday at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here.

The 73-year-old Singh was diagnosed with cancer some time ago and had been undergoing treatment at the PGIMER.

His last rites will be performed on Monday in Patiala.

Singh was elected MLA for the first time from Sirhind in 1980 on a Congress ticket. He again became a legislator after winning the election from the Kharar assembly constituency in 2002.

He served as the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly between 2003 and 2004 during the Amarinder Singh-led regime in Punjab. Singh was expelled from the Congress in 2016 and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) in 2019.

Various political leaders expressed grief over the death of Singh.

Condoling his demise, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Bir Devinder Singh made a valuable contribution to the development of Punjab while serving in various capacities and his demise has left a void that will be tough to fill.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Singh's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former deputy speaker S Bir Devinder Singh ji. He was renowned for his deep knowledge about Punjab, his humility & selfless service. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace," said Warring in a tweet.

Waring said Singh was a man of great acumen and principles who worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the state and its people and was even awarded the best parliamentarian award for his devotion and selfless service.

He will always be remembered for his significant contribution to the All India Sikh Students Federation, said the PPCC chief later in a statement.

Waring also said Singh had in-depth knowledge of the state and was vocal about the issues and his intellectual questioning in the affairs of the state was unparalleled.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said Singh made significant contributions both as a representative of the Sirhind constituency and during his tenure as the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Throughout his political career, Singh was known for his honesty and integrity, said Bajwa.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed grief over the demise and tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of two-time MLA and former deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha - S Bir Devinder Singh. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace."