Former Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh faces protest at Pehowa during R-Day celebrations

Haryana's former sports minister Sandeep Singh, accused of sexual harassment, faced protest during the Republic Day celebrations in Pehowa on Thursday by a woman who came close to the stage and raised slogans.
Sonia Duhan, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party's student group, reached near the stage and protested against the minister after he unfurled the national flag during the programme.
Sonia was taken away by the police and was released later.
Also Read | Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh joins police investigation in sexual harassment case
Singh, the first-time BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra was here to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day. He was earlier accused of sexual harassment by a woman coach. He has denied all the charges.
Speaking to the reporters, Sonia said that she will continue protesting till the minister is arrested.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements in view of a protest call given by various 'khaps' against the minister.
Police had set up several check posts in order to prevent any protester from entering the venue.
A number of activists of Jan Hit Mahila Morcha, Kurukshetra, and Aam Aadmi Party who had planned to protest were already rounded up by police.
Various Khaps of Haryana had been demanding that the BJP-led government in the state sack Sandeep Singh.
A former Olympian, Singh had given up his Sports portfolio after the case was lodged against him on woman coach's complaint, but he continues to be a Minister in the M L Khattar government, holding the Printing and Stationery Department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban
Skinny jeans a great fit in shrinking economy: Levi CEO
Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory
In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day
Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try
Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade
Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track
Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?