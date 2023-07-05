Ex-India pacer Praveen Kumar, his son survive car crash

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in Meerut

The 36-year-old Kumar played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 14:21 ist
Former India pacer Praveen Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@cricketman2

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape when his SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday night.

The accident brought back memories of Rishabh Pant's horrific car crash last year.

The 36-year-old Kumar, who played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India in a career that promised a lot more, told PTI that he and his son are doing fine.

Also Read | 2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

"It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9:30pm. Thank God it was a big car, else there could have been injuries," Kumar, who lives in Meerut with his family, told PTI.

"I initially thought just the bumper would be broken but the car is badly damaged."

In June last year, stumper-batter Pant also had a miraculous escape when he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His luxury car had crashed into the road divider and caught fire, leaving him with severe injuries. He is now rehabilitating.

Kumar, best known for his rare ability to swing the ball massively, had a roller coaster international lasting just five years.

In 2020, the wily bowler had revealed his battle with depression but he is now in good shape.

Last week, Kumar had showed up at a promotional event in the national capital where West Indies star Chris Gayle also made an appearance.

Kumar has often spoken about his desire to give back to the game but he confirmed that he is not involved in any sort of coaching at the moment.

He runs a real estate business and restaurant back home.

