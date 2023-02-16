Former J&K DGP M M Khajooria passes away at 91

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP M M Khajooria passes away at 91

Incumbent J-K DGP Dilbag Singh and all ranks of the police expressed grief over the demise of Khajooria

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 16 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:22 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP M M Khajooria. Credit: Twitter/@usman_majid1

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP M M Khajooria, the first police officer in the Union territory to be inducted into the Indian Police Service, died here Wednesday night following a brief illness, officials said. He was 91.

He is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Incumbent J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and all ranks of the police expressed grief over the demise of Khajooria.

Read | Lithium in Jammu & Kashmir — a boon or a curse?

Khajooria, who was born on June 11, 1931, had spearheaded a number of movements, including the agitation for free education up to postgraduate level in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

He joined the J&K police service in 1954 and was the first police officer in the erstwhile state to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS), they said.

Khajooria was Jammu and Kashmir's second DGP and served the post from January 16, 1985 to May 25, 1986.

After retirement, he took up public service and did a lot of work in educating the masses, especially on terrorism-related issues, and was a security analyst and a well-known TV and media personality.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Police Service
J&K police

What's Brewing

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

 