Former Madhya Pradesh minister, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dies

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on Saturday.

He was 82.

Joshi died Friday late night, they said.

The three-time MLA was first elected to the state assembly in 1967 from Indore-1 constituency. He was later elected twice from Indore-3 assembly segment.

Joshi became a state minister in 1985.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in his home district Indore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed grief over his death.

उनका निधन कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिये एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणो में स्थान व पीछे परिजनो को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 9, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Nath said Joshi's death was an irreparable loss to the party.