Former Madhya Pradesh minister, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dies

Former MP minister, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dies

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 10 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 12:17 ist
He was 82 years old. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on Saturday.

He was 82.

Joshi died Friday late night, they said.

The three-time MLA was first elected to the state assembly in 1967 from Indore-1 constituency. He was later elected twice from Indore-3 assembly segment.

Joshi became a state minister in 1985.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in his home district Indore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed grief over his death.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said Joshi's death was an irreparable loss to the party.

Mahesh Joshi
Congress party
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh

