Former minister Basharat Bukhari expelled from People's Conference

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sunday expelled senior leader Basharat Bukhari for "anti-party" activities.
"Syed Basharat Bukhari (@AnNaqvi_Bukhari), Constituency Head Kreeri, is hereby expelled from the party, for indulging in anti-party activities. Also all @JKPC_ and @YJKPC_ units of Kreeri stand dissolved and will be reconstituted after the new Constituency head assumes charge," the party tweeted.
Syed Basharat Bukhari (@AnNaqvi_Bukhari), Constituency Head Kreeri is hereby expelled from the party, for indulging in anti party activities. Also all @JKPC_ and @YJKPC_ units of Kreeri stand dissolved and will be reconstituted after the new Constituency head assumes charge.
— J&K People’s Conference (@JKPC_) June 18, 2023
It did not give details of the alleged anti-party activities.
In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, Bukhari, a minister in PDP-BJP government from 2015 to 2018, had questioned the long absence of party president Sajad Gani Lone.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down