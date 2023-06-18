Former minister Bukhari ousted from People's Conference

Former minister Basharat Bukhari expelled from People's Conference

Bukhari was a minister in PDP-BJP government from 2015 to 2018.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 18 2023, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 20:35 ist
Credit: Instragram/syedbasharatbukhari_

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sunday expelled senior leader Basharat Bukhari for "anti-party" activities.

"Syed Basharat Bukhari (@AnNaqvi_Bukhari), Constituency Head Kreeri, is hereby expelled from the party, for indulging in anti-party activities. Also all @JKPC_ and @YJKPC_ units of Kreeri stand dissolved and will be reconstituted after the new Constituency head assumes charge," the party tweeted. 

It did not give details of the alleged anti-party activities.

In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, Bukhari, a minister in PDP-BJP government from 2015 to 2018, had questioned the long absence of party president Sajad Gani Lone.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir

