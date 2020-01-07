Former MLAs meet LG, seek statehood status for J&K

For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a group of politicians led by former minister Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday met with Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and sought statehood status for J&K, the release of political prisoners and protection of land and job rights.

The delegation, a possible front against the regional National Conference and PDP, submitted a memorandum to the LG making a slew of demands.

The memorandum copy was also mailed to the media which stated -- “We take this opportunity to solicit your attention towards the socio-political and economic situation that emerged since August 5, 2019 (Nullification of Article 370 and reorganization of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir).”

The memorandum reads that since the revocation of J&K’s special status embedded in Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories— Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one — the majority of its residents are yet to reconcile with this decision.

“Although it is heartening that the Kashmir remained peaceful and no fatalities were recorded due to enhanced security measures and other administrative efforts, but the credit must go to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who showed extreme maturity while registering their peaceful protest,” it reads.

“Fact of the matter is that a majority of people in Jammu and Kashmir feel hurt and there are vocal concerns wherein they feel their decades-long privileges were unceremoniously curtailed.”

The other members of the delegation were Ghulam Hassan Mir (president, Democratic Party Nationalist), Mohammad Dilawar Mir (former minister), Zaffar Iqbal (former PDP MLC), Javed Hassan Baig, Noor Mohammad Shiekh, Choudhary Qamar Hussain and Raja Manzoor Ahmad (all former PDP MLAs).

The move to meet the LG came on the fourth death anniversary of PDP founder Mufti Sayeed.

“We have to fight with the BJP within the system laid down by it. There are no other options,” one of the members of the new front told DH.

He said the political landscape of J&K had changed, creating hopelessness among people. “Fortunately, some people are joining hands to work for bringing back the lost statehood,” the leader said.