Former MP chief minister Kailash Joshi dies

Revered as a saint-politician across the political spectrum, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kailash Joshi passed away on Sunday in a private hospital here at the age of 90.

In April this year, he was diagnosed with pulmonary complications and was also suffering from diabetes-related complications. He was bed-ridden for the last three years.

Joshi became the first non-Congress chief minister of the state when he took the oath of the office in 1977 following rout of the Congress by the then Janata Party in the Assembly election.

However, he had to step down after six months in favour of V K Sakhlecha following rumors of his mysterious illness.

Born on July 14, 1929, Kailash Joshi was a member of the Jan Sangh from the foundation of the party in 1952.

Seven-time MLA from his traditional Bagli seat from 1962, Joshi also represented Bhopal Lok Sabha seat for two terms till 2014.

The veteran BJP leader held various posts including a senior minister, state BJP president and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

For his unimpeachable honesty and simple living, Kailash Joshi earned the sobriquet of a saint in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The former chief minister is survived by three sons and three daughters.

His wife died a few months ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Joshi's demise via a tweet.

"Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the tweet said.