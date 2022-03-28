Former Odisha minister Ripunath Seth dies

Former Odisha minister Ripunath Seth dies of cardiac arrest

Seth, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Bijepur constituency in 1995, had started his political career as the chairman of Barpali notified area council

PTI
PTI, Sambalpur,
  • Mar 28 2022, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 01:25 ist
An old picture of the former Odisha minister. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Congress leader and former Odisha minister, Ripunath Seth, died following a cardiac arrest at his native place in Bargarh district on Sunday, his family said.

The 64-year-old former minister had complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to Barpali Community Health Centre where he died.

Seth, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Bijepur constituency in 1995, had started his political career as the chairman of Barpali notified area council (NAC). He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Bijepur seat in 2019 against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Leaders cutting across party lines and people of the Barpali area gathered at the late politician’s residence to pay their last respects. The chief minister expressed grief over Seth’s death. 

Odisha
Congress
India News

