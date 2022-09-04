Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised

Former Punjab CM and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised with mild fever

Badal's medical examination is under way at the hospital

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 04 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 15:33 ist
Parkash Singh Badal (left) and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal (right). Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after a mild fever.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

Cheema said Badal's medical examination is underway at the hospital.

The five-time chief minister was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he had complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiromani Akali Dal
Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab
India News

What's Brewing

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

What colour is bittersweet?

What colour is bittersweet?

The fast phenomenon in cricket

The fast phenomenon in cricket

 