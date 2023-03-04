Rajasthan: Raje offers prayers at Salasar Balaji temple

Former Rajasthan CM Raje pays obeisance at Salasar Balaji temple, to address public meeting

This year, the programme is being held before her birthday, which is on March 8, to avoid clashing with Dhulandi

  • Mar 04 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:13 ist
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje offered prayers at the famous Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her son, Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, during her visit to the temple.

In the afternoon, Raje -- a national vice-president of the BJP -- is scheduled to address a public meeting, being seen as a show of strength ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Her aide, however, debunked the theory and said it is a religious programme that she organises every year on her birthday.

This year, the programme is being held before her birthday, which is on March 8, to avoid clashing with Dhulandi.

The BJP's former state unit chief Ashok Parnami, former ministers Yunus Khan, Rajpal Singh and other leaders are engaged in preparations for the event.

