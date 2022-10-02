Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to ICU

Former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorated, admitted to ICU

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 17:08 ist

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The former Samajwadi Party chief was shifted to ICU, shortly after being taken to the hospital.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

 