Former soldier injured after getting shot at by militants in Kashmir

Kashmir: Ex-soldier hurt after being shot by militants

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:26 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Suspected militants shot at and injured a retired Army man in Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday evening.

A police official said suspected militants fired upon Abdul Hameed, a retired army man at Buchroo, Kulgam, 72 kms from here, late Sunday evening.

He suffered bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

Immediately after the incident, reports said, security forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

Several civilians have been killed in Kulgam and neighboring Anantnag district in tbe last two weeks by suspected militants.

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
