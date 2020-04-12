Former soldier injured after getting shot at by militants in Kashmir

Suspected militants shot at and injured a retired Army man in Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday evening.
A police official said suspected militants fired upon Abdul Hameed, a retired army man at Buchroo, Kulgam, 72 kms from here, late Sunday evening.
He suffered bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.
Immediately after the incident, reports said, security forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.
Several civilians have been killed in Kulgam and neighboring Anantnag district in tbe last two weeks by suspected militants.
