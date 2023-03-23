Former Union minister's nephew found hanging from tree in Chandigarh

The nephew of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir and one more person were found hanging in Chandigarh after the two went there from their native Chandrapur in Maharashtra more than a week ago.
Ahir, a former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from here, is currently chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes. Mahesh Harishchandra Ahir and his friend Harish Dhote, both in their mid-20s, had gone to Chandigarh eight days ago, after which kin could not contact them, an aide of the former Union minister said.
"Family members then filed a missing person complaint at Chandrapur police station on March 15 and Superintendent of Police Ravindrasinh Pardeshi had sent a team to Chandigarh. On Wednesday evening, Ahir and Dhote were found hanging from trees in Chandigarh," he said.
Relatives of the two deceased have left for Chandigarh to get the bodies back, he added.
