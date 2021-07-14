'Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh's health improving consistently'

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition improving consistently: Hospital

A statement from the hospital he is admitted at said Singh's all vital parameters are under control and he is communicative

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 14 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 16:37 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is "improving consistently", the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.

The 89-year-old Singh, who has also served as a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh is much better. His health is improving consistently." the statement said.

It said Singh's all vital parameters are under control and he is communicative.

"The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are keeping a close watch on vital parameters. Director Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis," the statement added.

Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kalyan Singh
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

 