Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh's condition is stable: Hospital

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 15 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 16:18 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who has tested positive for coronavirus is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) director R K Dhiman had said on Monday.

The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for Covid-19, Dhiman had said.

"He (Kalyan Singh) was having mild illness. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday.

