Former Uttar Pradesh minister Yashwant Singh acquitted in model code violation case

A special court here acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Yashwant Singh in connection with violation of model code of conduct during 2017 assembly polls.
Special judge Gopal Upadhayay on Monday acquitted the former minister for lack of evidence.
According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against Singh for allegedly pasting election posters on the walls of government buildings in violation of rules.
Defense counsel Hafiz Ameer Ahmad said the prosecution failed to prove that the posters were pasted by his client.
