Former Uttar Pradesh minister Yashwant Singh acquitted in model code violation case

Yashwant Singh acquitted in model code violation case

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Oct 26 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 17:01 ist
Defense counsel Hafiz Ameer Ahmad said the prosecution failed to prove that the posters were pasted by his client. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court here acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Yashwant Singh in connection with violation of model code of conduct during 2017 assembly polls.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against Singh for allegedly pasting election posters on the walls of government buildings in violation of rules.

Defense counsel Hafiz Ameer Ahmad said the prosecution failed to prove that the posters were pasted by his client.

