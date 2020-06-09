Former Uttar Pradesh MLA 'axes' birthday cake, violates social distancing norms

Although being a history-sheeter facing more than two dozen cases, for the former Uttar Pradesh, MLA Guddu Pandit, who always felt more comfortable with guns and pistol, weilding a knife and that too before scores of his supporters, would have been humiliating even if it was for cutting a birthday cake.

Pandit, therefore, used a huge battle axe to cut the cake in front of his cheering supporters on an expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida).

The matter came to light after a video showing Pandit purportedly cutting the cake, which was kept on the bonnet of a car, with the axe, went viral on the social networking sites on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Pandit was on way to Bulandshahar, about 500 kilometres from here, from Noida, when his car was surrounded by his supporters near Kasna area on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, violating social distancing norms.

Pandit said that after getting down from the vehicle, he was told that it was the birthday of one of his supporters, whose friends had also brought a cake with them.

The cake was kept on the bonnet of the car and a battle axe was used by Pandit to cut the same. In the video, Pandit could be seen surrounded by his supporters one of whom holding the axe.

A case was registered against Pandit by the police for violation of the lockdown guidelines, sources said.

Pandit, a two time MLA from Dibai assembly seat in Bulandshahar district, faces around two dozen cases including those of rape, attempt to murder, loot, extortion and others.