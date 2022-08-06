Former Uttarakhand BJP chief's supporters clash in Haridwar

A violent clash broke out on Saturday between two groups of former state BJP president Madan Kaushik's supporters near his residence here, according to police.

Kaushik is also an MLA from Haridwar.

An armed group of his supporters led by Vishnu Arora allegedly attacked the home of another supporter of his, Deepak Tandon.

The ruckus went on for long during which several rounds were fired in broad daylight.

However, no one was hurt, Circle Officer Haridwar Rekha Yadav said.

A land dispute is said to have been the reason behind the clash.

The clash took place in Khanna Colony, just a few metres away from the former BJP chief's residence.

By the time a police team from the Jwalapur police station arrived at the spot, the group led by Arora fled.

In a CCTV, footage some people can be seen running away with lathis and batons.

An investigation is being carried out on the basis of the CCTV footage, Yadav said.