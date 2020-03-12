Fortunate that BJP opened doors for me: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said he considers himself fortunate that the BJP accepted him in the party and assured party workers that he will work wholeheartedly for them.

Speaking at the state BJP office, Scindia also said the one thing he was bringing to the table was hard work.

"I am feeling fortunate to join the BJP. Party president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah opened the doors of this party for me," Scindia said.

"I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work," Scindia said.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present to welcome Scindia at the party office.

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday.

"It is a very emotional day for me today. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me," he said.