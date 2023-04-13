Four arrested for death of man tortured with electric shocks by employer in UP

Four people were arrested in the death of a 33-year-old man who succumbed after he was thrashed and electrocuted allegedly by his employer over suspicion of theft here, police said on Thursday.

A video circulated on social media on Wednesday purportedly showed Shivam Johri tied to a pole in a semi-naked state and wincing in pain as a man beat him with a belt.

Circle Officer (City) BS Veer told PTI, "Johri worked as a manager at Suri Transports. The company's owner Neeraj Gupta accused him of theft and took him to the cloth firm of one Kunal Arora."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man dies after employer tortures him over suspicion of theft

"According to the police complaint, Johri was tied to a pillar, his shirt removed and hit repeatedly with a belt. Gupta, Arora and six others also gave him electric shocks," Veer added.

When Johri lost consciousness, Gupta informed his family members that he had been electrocuted.

Johri's family members took him to a hospital where he succumbed on Wednesday, the police said.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem and begun an investigation. Based on the complaint lodged by Johri's family, an FIR was registered against eight people, including Gupta and Arora, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

IG, Bareilly zone, Rakesh Kumar said that Shivam Gupta, Bankim Suri, Govind Gupta, and Raghav Gupta have been arrested.

He said that a probe is on in the matter and the National Security Act will be invoked against the accused.