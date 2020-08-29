Four arrested for killing man in West Delhi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man after he, along with his associate, stole the mobile phone of one of them, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Istihar (30), Anish (24) Mustaq Ahmed (32) and his brother Shiraj Ahmed (28), all residents of Naraina Industrial Area in West Delhi, they said.

The incident took place on Friday in Naraina, police said. The body of the victim with severe injury marks was found lying under a tree. A rope and a white muffler was also recovered from the spot, they added.

The man was later identified as Rahul, a resident of Jawahar Camp, Kirti Nagar, police said.

Shesh Kumar, who witnessed the incident, told police that when he woke up around 5.30 am on Friday, he found that his neighbours -- Mustaq, Shiraj, Anish and Ishtihar -- were badly beating up a man and taking him to an adjoining park.

The men had sticks, a pipe and an iron rod with them and they tied the man to a tree and started beating him, Kumar told police.

Kumar tried to intervene and requested them to release the injured man, but they did not pay any heed to it, police said.

The accused told him that the victim and his associate stole the mobile phone of one of them from a truck. While his associate managed to escape with the phone, they caught hold of Rahul, according to police.

Based on Kumar's statement, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the four men involved in the offence were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the victim and his associate had stolen Shiraj's mobile phone fom his truck. While his associate ran away with the mobile phone, they managed to catch hold of the victim and took him to an adjoining park of their shanty and tied him to a tree and beat him badly. When his condition started to deteriorate, they ran away from the spot," the DCP said.