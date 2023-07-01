Four arrested in Haryana's Ambala for attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a police official said.
They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.
The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.
Also Read | Man arrested over threatening social media post against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh.
Vikas belonged to Gonder village in Haryana's Karnal district while the three others hailed from Rankhandi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area, he said.
Kumar said no weapon was seized from them and they were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
On June 28, Aazad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband and the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC
King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director
Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple
Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction
SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday
First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured