Four arrested in Haryana's Ambala for attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad had been fired upon by assailants on June 28.

PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 01 2023, 20:30 ist
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a police official said.

They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.

The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh.

Vikas belonged to Gonder village in Haryana's Karnal district while the three others hailed from Rankhandi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area, he said.

Kumar said no weapon was seized from them and they were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On June 28, Aazad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband and the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving.

Chandrashekhar Azad
Bhim Army
Haryana
India News

