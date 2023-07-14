Four children drown in pond in Rajasthan while taking bath

Four children drowned in a pond on Thursday in the Amet Police Station area of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said.

Station Officer Devendra Singh said that the children drowned while taking a bath in the pond, located behind their house in Rajsethi panchayat.

Also Read | 5-year old boy drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

The four children, aged between 8 and 11, were children of two brothers of the same family, he said. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Shakeena, Lachha and Suresh, the officer added.

He said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family.