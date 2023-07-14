4 children drown in pond in Rajasthan while taking bath

Four children drown in pond in Rajasthan while taking bath

The four children, aged between 8 and 11, were children of two brothers of the same family.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 14 2023, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 00:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four children drowned in a pond on Thursday in the Amet Police Station area of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said.

Station Officer Devendra Singh said that the children drowned while taking a bath in the pond, located behind their house in Rajsethi panchayat.

The four children, aged between 8 and 11, were children of two brothers of the same family, he said. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Shakeena, Lachha and Suresh, the officer added.

He said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family.

