Four dead, 15 injured as mini truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The condition of 10 of them is critical and they are being treated at a local hospital

PTI, Singrauli ,
  • Nov 07 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 14:08 ist
Four persons were killed and at least 15 others injured after a mini truck overturned at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am at Bhalaiya Tola village, about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, Sarai Police Station in-charge Shankhdhar Dwivedi said.

"The mishap occurred after the occupants of the mini truck were returning to their village (Langhadol) after attending a programme at a nearby place," he said.

"The vehicle overturned as its driver lost control over it. Four persons died on the spot and at least 15 others suffered injuries," Dwivedi said.

The condition of 10 of them is critical and they are being treated at a local hospital, he added.

Senior officials, including District Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar Singh and Devsar MLA Subhash Ramcharit Verma visited the spot and the hospital. 

