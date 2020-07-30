Four dead as mini-truck collides with cargo auto in Madhya Pradesh

Four dead as mini-truck collides with cargo auto in MP

PTI
PTI, Mandla (MP),
  • Jul 30 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 18:30 ist
Representative Image

Four persons were killed after a mini-truck collided with a cargo autorickshaw in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 30 under Bichhiya police station area, located around 55 kms from the district headquarters, they said.

"Three persons travelling in the cargo auto, including its driver as well as that of the mini-truck, died in the mishap," district Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that gas cutters were used to pull out the bodies from the mangled remains of two vehicles, he said.

"We have informed the families of the deceased, who were from Vidisha, Shajapur and Raisen districts in MP," the police officer said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, he said. 

