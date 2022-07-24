Four dead, many injured in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Four people died and as many were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a road and rolled down a gorge, officials said.
The accident took place on a link road in the Higni-Badarkoot belt, they said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.
The dead were identified as Haza Begum and Abdul Rasheed, residents of Shagan Ramsoo, Zahida Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed.
Two of the injured, Shahnaza Begum and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan Ramsoo, were shifted to the government medical college in Anantnag, they said.
