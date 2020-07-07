Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for beating up unmarried couple

Four held for beating up unmarried couple in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Jhabua (MP),
  • Jul 07 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 16:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Four persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district after a video of them allegedly beating up an unmarried couple surfaced on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The attack had taken place at Dudhi village, 35 km from the district headquarters, last week, Kalidevi police station in-charge Gaurav Patil said.

After the video surfaced on social media, the woman's father registered a complaint on Sunday, following which the four accused were arrested on Monday, he said.

The accused, who are the woman's relatives, had allegedly caught the couple when they were out in the village and thrashed them using belts and sticks, the official said.

The police have arrested Bhanwar Singh (32), Akram Machar (52), Kalu Baria (32) and Deewan Machar (20) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The couple had allegedly fled the village out of fear following the attack, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Social media

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 