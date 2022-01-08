Four, including two girls, shot at over personal rivalry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least four people, including two girls, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in an area under the Bhopa police station, police said Saturday.

They said the two groups in Behra Thru village have been at loggerheads for several years. On Friday, they got in a fight over dumping of garbage in a land that is contested by both parties. In a fit of anger, one group allegedly opened fire, during which Lado (40), Sonam (16), Ekta (5) and Ankit sustained grievous injuries, police said. The other group members pelted stones in retaliation, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed security.

