Independent MLAs meet Biplab amid rift in Haryana govt

Four independent MLAs meet Biplab Dev amid tensions in Haryana's coalition govt

Dev has said that his party is leaving no stone unturned for the state's progress under the "double engine" government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 03:33 ist
BJP's Haryana state-in-charge Biplab Dev. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four independent MLAs from Haryana on Thursday met BJP in-charge for the state Biplab Kumar Deb here, amid signs of differences between the party and its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Deb said in a statement that Haryana MLAs Dharam Pal Gonder, Rakesh Daultabad, Randhir Singh and Somveer Sangwan expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the meeting.

The BJP leader said his party is leaving no stone unturned for the state's progress under the "double engine" government.

The BJP joined hands with the JJP in 2019 to form government in Haryana after failing to get a majority. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was made deputy chief minister.

Read | BJP tries to neutralise effects of wrestlers' protest fallout in Haryana

However, leaders of the two parties have taken swipe at each other recently with Deb saying that the JJP did no favour to the BJP by supporting it as the regional party also joined the government.

Both the parties have been non-committal on whether they would contest the 2024 assembly polls together.

When Chautala was recently asked for comment on some BJP leaders suggesting the party should fight the next year's polls on its own, he said, "But what lies in the future...I am not an astrologer to predict that."

"Do we have to limit the organisation to ten seats? Not at all. Will BJP fight to limit just 40 seats? Not at all. Both parties are preparing for 90 seats," Chautala had then said.

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Haryana
Biplab Dev
JJP

