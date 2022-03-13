Four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh members arrested in Bhopal

After hours-long operation against suspected terrorists, the Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from two different locations in Bhopal.

Police said that those arrested belong to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the terrorist group involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya bombing. They have been identified as Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohammad Aqeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahooruddin alias Ibrahim (28) and Fazhar Zainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hasan (25), police said in an official statement on Sunday evening.

The operation was carried out jointly by Madhya Pradesh police and the central agencies in two locations in the state capital Bhopal. The operation was carried out maintaining complete secrecy and without informing the local police station. The operation was carried out around 3.30 a.m. to 4 a.m., however, the official announcement from the state police came in the evening.

They have been arrested from a building located near Fatima Mosque in Bhopal. Police said, apart from Bhopal, a search operation was also conducted in Karond area, located in the outer circle of Bhopal.

"These terrorists were living as tenants in Bhopal and they were making a team of a remote-based sleeper sell to execute their terrorist activities in the future. On the basis of inputs, a search operation was carried out and four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested," the state police said in an official statement.

During the search operation, police have recovered several incriminating materials, laptops, provocative materials from them. Apart from these, several mobile phones and laptops were also confiscated from their possession.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: