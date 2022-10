Four killed, 42 injured in expressway accident in Uttar Pradesh

Four persons were killed and 42 injured in a collision between a container and a double-decker bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Etawah in the early hours of Sunday.

All the injured have been admitted to the Saifai Medical College.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons.

According to reports, the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Ajmer when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 60 passengers.

The police spokesman said that the deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, Hamid Ali, 35, Sumer Singh Gujjar, 52, and Sonu Chaturvedi, 32.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.