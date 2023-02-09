4 killed as huts catch fire in Himachal Pradesh

Four killed as huts catch fire in Himachal Pradesh's Una district

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the fire from spreading further but the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained

PTI
PTI, Una (Himachal Pradesh),
  • Feb 09 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 17:24 ist
Locals gather at the site after a fire broke out in two huts in Amb sub-division of Una district. Credit: PTI Photo

Three siblings were among four people burnt alive after a fire broke out in two huts in Amb sub-division of Una district, officials said Thursday. 

SHO, Ashish Pathania, said the thatched huts of Bhadeshwar Das and Ramesh Das, who hail from Bihar's Darbhanga district, caught fire on Wednesday night.

The deceased included Ramesh Das's three children, Neetu (14), Golu Kumar (7), Shivam Kumar (6) and their relative Kalidas's son Sonu Kumar (17), who was sleeping along with them.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the fire from spreading further, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the incident and asked authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
Himachal Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 