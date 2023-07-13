Four killed in rain-related incidents in UP

PTI
PTI, Barabanki (UP),
  • Jul 13 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 15:42 ist
Noida: Vehicles move through a waterlogged road during rain in Noida, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

 At least four people were killed and three others were injured in separate rain-related incidents here, a senior official said on Thursday.

Joint Magistrate Sumit R Mahajan said a man identified as Siyaram Paswan was killed after being by lightning on Wednesday evening in the fields of Ahir village.

Three other farmers of the same village were injured after being hit by lightning and have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Also Read | Non-essential govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till July 16: DDMA

In another incident, a 11-year-old boy was hit by lightning on Wednesday evening. The minor was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Two other people were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains in the districts have led to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

