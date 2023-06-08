Four killed in road accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Four persons, including a four-year-old girl, were killed when their bike caught fire in a road accident in the Palia area here on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on the Palia-Nighasan road here during a triple collision between the bike, an SUV car and a tractor, they added.

The accident left the tractor badly damaged, while the SUV overturned into the roadside ditch and the bike caught fire, the police said.

According to police, the four persons on the bike died on the spot, while the tractor and SUV driver fled after the accident.

The deceased were later identified as Jabir (38), his wife Khushnuma (32), their daughter Jannat (4) and their relative Chand (35), a police officer said.

While the couple resided with their daughter in Biswan town of Sitapur district, Chand hailed from Tilokpur village in Palia, he added.

A case has been lodged and further probe is on, the police said.