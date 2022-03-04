Four local BJP leaders booked for cheating farmer in UP

Four local BJP leaders booked for cheating farmer in UP

Station House Officer (SHO) Shyambir Singh said a case has been registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 406 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Mar 04 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 17:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four local BJP leaders have been booked for allegedly falsifying documents to get a lease sanctioned from the government for sand mining in Shamli district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, farmer Lilu Singh alleged that the accused got the lease to lift sand from his field in Yusufpur Chotra village under the Jhinjhana police station using fake documents.

They were identified as district BJP secretary Diwakar Kashyap, district general secretary Rajendra, BJP divisional president Bhupendra Singh and former divisional president Birendra, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shyambir Singh said a case has been registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 406 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused.

Police investigation is underway, he added.

