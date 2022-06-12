Four local LeT militants killed in Kashmir encounters

Four local militants affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Srinagar on Sunday.

The first encounter broke out Saturday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Drabgam village of Pulwama, 30 kms from here, following specific inputs about the presence of a militant in the area.

The trapped militants were given ample opportunities to surrender, a police official said. However, they refused and instead fired upon the search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter in which one ultra was killed late Saturday night.

Security forces reportedly maintained a tight cordon throughout the night to prevent the other two militants from fleeing, he said. With the first light of the morning the firing resumed in which the two militants were killed.

The slain were identified as Junaid Sheergojri, Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik, all locals affiliated with the LeT. According to the police, Sheergojri was involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 in Gudroo village of Pulwama.

Security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and one pistol from Drabgam, where the gunfight took place.

In a separate ‘chance encounter’ police said LeT militant Adil Parray of Ganderbal was killed with a “small team of police” in Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar.

As per police the slain was involved in the killing of two policemen Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a nine-year-old girl in the attack last month.

“LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police,” police said in a statement.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that 100 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year. However, while 100 militants have been killed, this year so far, over 80 locals have joined militant ranks in the same period which is a worrisome trend, sources said.

The police have also arrested nearly 50 active militants and 200 over ground workers (OGW). 18 civilians, including members of minority community, and 16 security personnel have also lost their lives in terror attacks this year.

Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.