UP: 4 men get life term for gang-raping Dalit girl

Four men get life imprisonment for gang-raping Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Mar 14 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 00:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A local court Monday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for gang-raping a Dalit girl around 16 years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the four convicts and Rs 10,000 on each of the two women who had connived with them, said additional joint director prosecution Anil Upadhyay.

Half of the fine amount would be paid to the family of the rape victim, he said.

The incident took place on April 27, 2007. The two women had taken the girl to a village on the pretext of providing her with a job at a shop in the fair being held there. Late in the night, they sent the girl to fetch water from a hand pump where the four convicts raped her.

The girl, upon reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her parents following which a police complaint was lodged, Upadhyay said.

India News
gang-rape
Gang-rape case
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
rape case
Crimes against women
Sexual Offence

