Four men throw acid on woman as she resists molestation in Uttar Pradesh, all accused arrested

A 25-year-old woman had acid thrown on her by four men as she allegedly resisted their attempts to molest her in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

All the accused have been arrested. They threw acid on Ruby (25) when she opposed them as they were misbehaving with her in Garhi Daya village in Pachokhara area, police added.

ASP, City, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the victim alleged she was returning home from a field when the accused stopped her and threw acid on her.

She said that she had identified two persons. "Police has detained all the four men and a probe is on in the matter," he said.

The condition of the woman was stated to be stable.