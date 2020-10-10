Four militants, including foreigner belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad, killed in south Kashmir encounters

Four militants, including a foreigner belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Pulwama on Saturday.

The first gun battle erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chinigam village of Kulgam, 70 km from here, following a tip-off about presence of militants in the area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As the forces closed in over the hiding place of the militants, they opened fire on them which was retaliated triggering an encounter in which two ultras were killed, a police official said.

He identified the slain militants as Tariq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Kulgam and Sameer Bhai alias Usman, a resident of Punjab, Pakistan. Both the slain militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the official said.

The Army also said that one M4 Rifle and one pistol was recovered from the possession of the slain ultras.

In the second gun fight of the day which erupted in neighboring Pulwama, two more militants were killed in Dadura village of the district. Reports said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a CASO in Dadura following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter. Official sources said two militants were killed in a brief exchange of fire. However their identity couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

In relentless anti-insurgency operations, security forces have killed over 190 militants, including 23 foreigners, in 79 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year. As many as 157 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2019 while the number was 257 in 2018 which was the highest in a decade.

In 2019, out of 157 slain militants 32 were Pakistanis and majority of them 19 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. In 2019, local militants accounted for 79% deaths in encounters while the number has grown to 88% this year.