Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Four militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces on Saturday morning launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

"This operation based on a credible police input. Four terrorists have been killed," he said.

He said weapons and war-like stores were seized from the scene of the encounter.