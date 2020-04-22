Four militants killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

Four unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday morning.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of Army’s 55-Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Malhura, Zanpora village in Shopian, 56 kms from here, on Tuesday night following ‘specific information’ about the presence of militants in the area.

A police official said as the search operation intensified, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. “While two militants were killed in the initial exchange of firing, two more were neutralised later,” he said and added two bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site while the searches in the area were still going on.

The identity of the slain militants is not known yet. However, sources said, the slain militants were from Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Kashmir.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of four militants in the encounter.

On October 23, J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh had claimed that AuGH had been wiped out from Kashmir with the killing of three local militants, including group’s top commander Hamid Lelhari. After the killing of AuGH chief Zakir Musa last year, command of the terror outfit was given to Lelhari.

However, a senior police officer told DH there is some indication that AuGH has succeeded in generating a preliminary base of militants. “After the group’s formation in July 2017, there were two high-profile instances in which the senior commanders of Pakistan-supported groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Abu Dujana and Abu Hammas, switched their affiliation, adopting the AuGH banner instead,” he said.

“The AuGH ideology has takers in Kashmir, especially young radicalised youth. In the coming months there is every possibility that more local youth may join the group,” the officer warned.