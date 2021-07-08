Four militants killed in separate gunfights in Kashmir

Four militants killed in separate gunfights in Kashmir

71 militants and 18 security forces and J&K police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of this year

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 08 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 09:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four unidentified militants were killed in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Thursday.

Kashmir police chief, Vijay Kumar said that two militants were killed in a brief shootout in Kulgam, while two more militants were killed in the Puchal area of Pulwama district.

Overall five militants have been killed in last 24 hours in the Valley, including the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander in North Kashmir's Handwara, he said.

Pertinently, 71 militants and 18 security forces and J&K police personnel have been killed in Kashmir since the beginning of this year.

Last year 203 militants, including 166 locals were killed by security forces across the Valley. As many as 157 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2019 while the number was 257 in 2018 which was the highest in a decade.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatene

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatene

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

 