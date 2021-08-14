Four militants planning attacks on Independence Day arrested: J&K Police

'Four militants planning attacks on I-Day arrested'

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 14 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 16:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday averted a "major tragedy"  by arresting four militants who were planning to “plant” a vehicle-based IED in Jammu.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Jammu in a tweet said: "Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted, four terrorists arrested, major tragedy averted in Jammu."

He said the arrested militants were planning to collect arms dropped by drones and supply to active militants of the Jaish in Kashmir valley, "planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country."

Ahead of Independence Day, security across the Union Territory has already been heightened. 

