Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 198 in the state, officials said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases increased to 8,980 after 149 people tested positive for the infection, they said.

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner districts on Monday, the officials said.

Of the fresh 149 positive cases, the highest of 44 cases are from Bharatpur, 32 from Jaipur, 27 from Baran, 21 from Pali, 10 from Kota, five from Jhalawar, four from Jhunjhunu, three from Sirohi, two from Dausa and one from Tonk, they said.

The officials said 5,325 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far. There are 2,742 active cases in the state as of now, they said.