Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan take toll to 167, state tally at 7,100

Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll to 167 as 272 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, officials said.

With these fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 infections in the state has gone up to 7,300, they said.

"As many as 272 fresh cases were reported in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Fifty cases were reported from Pali, 48 from Nagaur, 47 from Jodhpur, 44 from Sikar, 17 from Churu, 13 from Jaipur and 12 from Udaipur, among others, the officials said.

While there are 3,077 active cases in the state, a total of 3,559 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, they said.

According to state government data, Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 79 deaths and 1,828 positive cases followed by Jodhpur which has registered 17 deaths and 1,271 cases.

Among the total positive cases in the state are 1,844 migrants who have recently returned to Rajasthan, the data said.