Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 20 2020, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 19:14 ist
Passengers wear protective face masks as precaution against coronavirus, at a railway station in Amritsar, March 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to five.

Among the four cases were the mother, brother and the cook of a 23-year-old woman who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman who recently returned from the UK has also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Till now, five individuals have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, the statement said.

The health authorities confirmed that the condition of all the five people was stable, it said.

As a preventive measure, an order has been issued that the guidelines of home quarantine shall be strictly followed, the statement added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chandigarh
COIVD-19
Coronavirus
Punjab
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 