Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to five.

Among the four cases were the mother, brother and the cook of a 23-year-old woman who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Besides, a 26-year-old woman who recently returned from the UK has also tested positive for the deadly disease.

Till now, five individuals have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, the statement said.

The health authorities confirmed that the condition of all the five people was stable, it said.

As a preventive measure, an order has been issued that the guidelines of home quarantine shall be strictly followed, the statement added.